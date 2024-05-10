Event of the day! Nostalgia is all set to revive with Aamir Khan and Team Sarfarosh coming together for an unforgettable reunion on 25th anniversary!

Aamir Khan is indeed one of the biggest and finest superstars in the nation. Having delivered some of the greatest hits of all time, the one film that shines high in his filmography is the John Matthew-directed ‘Sarfarosh’. The film, released on April 30th, 1999, recently completed its 25th release anniversary. The day was quite a nostalgic day for the fans and the audience. Aamir Khan’s performance as ACP Ajay Singh Rathore holds a special place in everyone’s hearts. His performance is considered one of the milestones of his career, and Aamir also won widespread acclaim for his performance.

Taking into account the special 25th anniversary, radio station Radio Nasha will hold a special screening of the film today, May 10th, to celebrate the silver jubilee. The premiere night is definitely going to be a night to remember, as Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Mukesh Rishi, Director John Matthew, Naseeruddin Shah, and music composer Lalit Pandit will be gracing the mega night.

The special screening is to be held today at PVR Juhu in Mumbai. The fans and the audiences are excited to see the reunion of the entire cast and the most special thing about the screening is that the fans can also be a part of the screening, as they will have a chance to win tickets to the premiere. Following the screening, the team will share interesting trivia and unheard stories from the film.

Well, this screening is definitely going to be a special one, as after so long, Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh, which has one of his finest performances, will be showcased to the audience.