Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Crosses 135 Cr in 14 Days

Aamir Khan’s most awaited film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has collected 135.4 crores in India net in its 14 days. This film has done good business in two weeks, although there was a decline in earnings in the second week. On the 14th day second Thursday, the film earned around 2.5 crores.

The film had a great start in the first week. It did business of 10.7 crores on the first Friday, 20.2 crores on Saturday and 27.25 crores on Sunday. After this, there was a decline on the weekdays but the film collected a total of 88.9 crores in the first week.

Talking about the second week, the film did a business of 6.65 crores on the second Friday, 12.6 crores on Saturday and 14.5 crores on Sunday. The decline continued on the weekdays and from Monday to Thursday the film earned 3.75 crores, 3.75 crores, 2.75 crores and 2.5 crores respectively. Thus the total collection of the second week was 46.5 crores.

Total collections by language are as follows, Hindi: 134.24 crore, Tamil: 0.72 crore, Telugu: 0.44 crore

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has received mixed responses from audiences and critics, but Aamir Khan’s strong performance and the film’s emotional content have managed to draw audiences to the theatres. On Thursday, July 3, the Hindi occupancy was around 9.92%, which shows a stable performance.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Aamir Khan along with actors like Genelia D’Souza, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahuja in important roles.

Now all eyes are on the third week to see if the film will be able to continue its strong box office run or not.

