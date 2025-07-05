Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 16: Aamir Khan’s Film Inches Towards 140 Cr Mark

Aamir Khan‘s film Sitaare Zameen Par is consistently performing well at the box office. The film has earned 1.42 crores on its 16th day that is the third Saturday, taking the total India net collection to 139.22 crores.

The film had a tremendous start in the first week and earned a great 88.9 crores. At the same time, a strong collection of 46.5 crores was also seen in the second week. Now the film is in the third week and is slowly approaching the 140 crore mark.

On Saturday, July 5, the Hindi occupancy of the film was 12.44%, which shows that the audience is still coming to the theatres to watch the film.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars brilliant actors like Aamir Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia.

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is not only connecting emotionally with the audience, but is also maintaining a strong hold at the box office. Now it will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to reach 150 crores in the third week.

