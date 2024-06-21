Excel Entertainment’s Lakshya is Now Running in Theaters Near You! Book Your Tickets Now!

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Excel Entertainment’s beloved Bollywood classic “Lakshya,” starring Hrithik Roshan, has been released and is now running in theaters near you. Released on June 18, 2004, the film stole hearts worldwide with its captivating story, stellar performances, and timeless message of self-discovery and patriotism. Now, the film has brought back all the vibes to the big screens again.

Taking to their social media, the makers shared a trailer and captioned it:

“Relive the experience of watching Lakshya at your nearest PVR Inox theatres. Book your tickets now.”

To increase the excitement surrounding this milestone, Excel Entertainment announced the re-release of the timeless classic “Lakshya,” starting June 21, 2024. The film has been screened for the public in over 50 PVR INOX cinemas across more than 20 cities in India. This special cinematic event will now allow audiences to relive the magic of Lakshya on the big screen, experiencing its powerful themes and unforgettable moments all over again.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently served the audience with several blockbuster films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.