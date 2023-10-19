"Family Star" Teaser Revealed: Vijay Deverakonda Shines in a New Avatar

Vijay Deverakonda has released the first look and teaser of his upcoming film, “Family Star,” which has created a buzz in the cinematic world. The film was previously known as “VD 13.” The teaser, which was shared on social media, shows Vijay in a new avatar, promising an exciting story that blends action with family dynamics. The teaser has set high expectations for the film, which seems to follow in the footsteps of the successful film “Kushi.” It promises to be a fresh and engaging family-oriented story for the audience.

Vijay and Mrunal Thakur, under the directorial vision of Parsuram, seem poised to offer an exciting cinematic journey to their audience. Their social media post, with the caption “In every family there is a hero – This one is for all of you ❤️,” has resonated well with fans, building up anticipation for the Sakranthi 2024 release. With a fresh narrative arc, “Family Star” is all set to enthrall audiences, making the wait for Sakranthi 2024 even more thrilling.

Vijay, an accomplished actor, is set to explore new storytelling realms with his upcoming film “Family Star”. Additionally, he is also working on an untitled project directed by Gowtam Tinnuri. Despite his new projects, the impact of his previous work in “Kushi” still lingers, reminding audiences of his diverse talent and skill in bringing stories to life on the silver screen. The recently released teaser of “Family Star” promises to deliver captivating performances and a glimpse into what Vijay has in store for his audience.