Movies | Releases

"Family Star" Teaser Revealed: Vijay Deverakonda Shines in a New Avatar

The teaser of "Family Star" has been revealed, and Vijay Deverakonda is seen in a new and exciting role. He shines in this fresh avatar, leaving the audience eager for more.

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Oct,2023 14:05:12
"Family Star" Teaser Revealed: Vijay Deverakonda Shines in a New Avatar 862644

Vijay Deverakonda has released the first look and teaser of his upcoming film, “Family Star,” which has created a buzz in the cinematic world. The film was previously known as “VD 13.” The teaser, which was shared on social media, shows Vijay in a new avatar, promising an exciting story that blends action with family dynamics. The teaser has set high expectations for the film, which seems to follow in the footsteps of the successful film “Kushi.” It promises to be a fresh and engaging family-oriented story for the audience.

Vijay and Mrunal Thakur, under the directorial vision of Parsuram, seem poised to offer an exciting cinematic journey to their audience. Their social media post, with the caption “In every family there is a hero – This one is for all of you ❤️,” has resonated well with fans, building up anticipation for the Sakranthi 2024 release. With a fresh narrative arc, “Family Star” is all set to enthrall audiences, making the wait for Sakranthi 2024 even more thrilling.

Vijay, an accomplished actor, is set to explore new storytelling realms with his upcoming film “Family Star”. Additionally, he is also working on an untitled project directed by Gowtam Tinnuri. Despite his new projects, the impact of his previous work in “Kushi” still lingers, reminding audiences of his diverse talent and skill in bringing stories to life on the silver screen. The recently released teaser of “Family Star” promises to deliver captivating performances and a glimpse into what Vijay has in store for his audience.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda get on fans' radar once again after their pictures from Turkey go viral 859572
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda get on fans’ radar once again after their pictures from Turkey go viral
[Photos] Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘joyous’ Ganesh Chaturthi family celebrations 853434
[Photos] Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘joyous’ Ganesh Chaturthi family celebrations
Ultimate guide to men hairstyles from these South dreamboats: Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda and Yash 853249
Ultimate guide to men hairstyles from these South dreamboats: Prabhas, Ram Charan, To Vijay Deverakonda
Spreading Kushi! Vijay Deverakonda donated 1 Cr. to 100 families! 851898
Spreading Kushi! Vijay Deverakonda donated 1 Cr. to 100 families!
Source Reports: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna are 'not living in' 851456
Source Reports: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna are ‘not living in’
'World Famous Lover' Producer seeks compensation after Vijay Deverakonda announces ₹1 Crore donation 850620
‘World Famous Lover’ Producer seeks compensation after Vijay Deverakonda announces ₹1 Crore donation

Latest Stories

Adorable! Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Million Dollar Smile In Selfie 862624
Adorable! Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Million Dollar Smile In Selfie
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj's act puts Anuj's life in danger 862635
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj’s act puts Anuj’s life in danger
Sunny Deol birthday piece for today 862637
Sunny Deol birthday piece for today
Dark Chocolate is my erotica food: Jinal Jain 862619
Dark Chocolate is my erotica food: Jinal Jain
Tiger 3: Salman Khan Unveils 'Pehli Jhalak' Of First Song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' With Katrina Kaif 862620
Tiger 3: Salman Khan Unveils ‘Pehli Jhalak’ Of First Song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ With Katrina Kaif
A Navratri outfit wouldn't be complete without an Aabla work attire and oxidized jewellery: Ekta Saraiya 862616
A Navratri outfit wouldn’t be complete without an Aabla work attire and oxidized jewellery: Ekta Saraiya
Read Latest News