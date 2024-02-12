Fighter continues to grow stronger! Crossed 337 Cr. at the Worldwide Box Office!

Siddharth Anand’s movie “Fighter” has made a remarkable entry in Bollywood in 2024. The movie is packed with action, thrill, and a strong sense of patriotism, which has won the hearts of the audience. With each passing day, the movie’s popularity has only increased, and it has grossed over 337 Cr. at the worldwide box office, making it the biggest aerial action drama of all time.

Fighter has been setting new milestones at the box office, and its success seems to be unrelenting. At the end of the second weekend, its numbers were nothing short of phenomenal, with a gross of 337 Cr. in the worldwide box office. The movie has continued to hold strong even in the third weekend. In India, the net number has gone well past 200 Cr., solidifying its superhit status. The film grossed 243 Cr. in India and 94 Cr. overseas.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theaters.