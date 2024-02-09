Explore the making of Squadron Leader ‘Patty’ aka Hrithik Roshan in this BTS video of Fighter!

With Jaw-dropping aerial action sequences and a sheer fervor of patriotism, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter was released in the cinemas and gave the audience something that had never before experienced on the big screens. While this has made the film set its strong feet at the box office, it is currently enjoying a phenomenal run in the theatres. The film brought Hrithik Roshan playing the character of Squadron Leader Shamsher “Patty” Pathania. While the superstar left the masses impressed with his style, attitude, and personality as an air warrior of our nation, the process of making is even more interesting to have a look at. Moreover, the film also created history as the the brand new romantic song ‘Bekaar Dil’ is now attached with the theatrical version in the cinemas today giving a perfect treat to relish on valentines week.

Hrithik Roshan is indeed the best choice to play the role of an air warrior and he proves it. Putting his best into every scene, from learning the basics of an air warrior to perfecting his attitude to justify every frame, Hrithik truly set an example with his portrayal of Patty, a fierce, confident, and dedicated Squadron Leader. Sharing the BTS video Hrithik jotted down the caption –

“The dichotomy of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania took me some time to wrap my head around. Call him Patty or Shammi, there was a constant tug of war within him. Shammi is deeply vulnerable, Patty is head strong and laser focused. Shammi is bogged down by guilt, Patty is chasing redemption. Shammi is obedient, Patty is a rule breaker, risk taker. Shammi is seeking his safe haven, Patty finds comfort in the confines of his Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. Shammi is the son, friend and lover, Patty is the #Fighter!

Thank you @s1danand for giving this dream wings (literally), pushing us to dizzying heights and patiently attuning us to your vision. Thank you to an exceptionally talented cast @deepikapadukone @anilskapoor @iamksgofficial @akshay0beroi @iamsanjeeda , you all inspired me to give my best each and every day.”

Moreover, while the film is receiving tremendous love from all across, the brand new song ‘Bekaar Dil’ is now attached to the film in its theatrical version from today in cinemasThis is indeed a historic move that is happening in the Indian cinema after a long time. The song capturing the sizzling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is a romantic track whose release on the big screen perfectly times with Valentine’s week. It’s indeed an unconventional thinking that the makers have come up with. It’s a great move to give an extended leg to the film especially when the film is still winning the hearts of the audience. This will keep the fervor of the film on top in the minds of the audience adding yet another flavour of love. This is an out-of-the-box strategy to add a new song in a genre-breaker film like Fighter in the 3rd week.

The director Siddharth Anand shared the BTS video of the Bekaar Dil song and shared on his social media.

Fighter is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office and has crossed the collection of 317 Cr. gross at the worldwide box office and is all geared up for a great 3rd-weekend boost.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theaters.