Hrithik Roshan turns cheerleader for ex-wife, Sussanne Khan; says he is ‘proud of her’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have remained on good terms despite their separation in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. Their bond continues to be evident, as Hrithik recently acknowledged a key moment in Sussanne’s professional journey.

Sussanne, an established interior designer, has expanded her venture, The Charcoal Project, by launching a new store in Hyderabad. To mark this achievement, Hrithik shared a social media post applauding her efforts. He posted a video highlighting the interiors of the new store, along with a personal message reflecting on her journey.

The reel included visuals of the Hyderabad store’s design, showcasing Sussanne’s work. Hrithik also featured in a photograph alongside Sussanne and their son Hrehaan, accompanied by close friends.

In his note, Hrithik recalled how Sussanne had envisioned this project two decades ago and praised her dedication in bringing it to life. He commended the store’s design and the team involved in making it a reality, wishing them further success.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who married in 2000 after dating for four years, share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Despite ending their marriage, they continue to co-parent and support each other’s endeavors.

Both have moved forward in their personal lives. Sussanne is in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is dating actress and singer Saba Azad. The couple recently celebrated the arrival of 2025 with a trip to Dubai.

Sussanne’s latest milestone marks another chapter in her career, and Hrithik’s words of encouragement highlight the respect and camaraderie they continue to share.