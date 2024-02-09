An epitome of courage and determination! Meet Squadron Leader ‘Minni’ aka Deepika Padukone from Fighter in this exciting BTS video!

Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie features nail-biting action sequences that showcase patriotism and an impressive performance by the cast. Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Squadron Leader ‘Minni’, has shown her unbeatable action skills in the film. She has portrayed every emotion of her character perfectly on the screen, be it her aerial action scenes, romantic and fun-loving side, vulnerable side, or her pride towards the nation. Deepika’s performance has truly won the hearts of the audience in every frame.

Taking through the journey of the making of Squadron Leader ‘Minni’ aka Deepika, the makers shared a BTS video. Deepika’s determination is visible. She is so on point, all into her character, from perfecting the body language to capturing the emotional strength, Deepika proved she is just perfect for the role of an air warrior.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the BTS

“She embodies unparalleled courage and determination!

Taking you through the making of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore 🎬 Call Sign: Minni

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Anand, is now playing in theaters. The movie is a perfect blend of heart-racing action and patriotism, promising an exceptional cinematic experience.