‘Fighter’ soars to new heights: Hrithik Roshan’s career-best Day 1 grosser & overseas triumph!

Siddharth Anand’s latest film ‘Fighter’ has been a huge success both in India and overseas. Starring the talented duo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the movie was released on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day and has broken box office records. The buzz around the film has gone beyond borders, creating a storm of interest and excitement.

On its opening day, despite being a working day, the movie ‘Fighter’ managed to rake in an impressive amount of Rs 24.60 crores, showcasing the star power and drawing in audiences with its compelling narrative. The film’s momentum only soared, as day 2 witnessed a phenomenal jump, adding Rs 41.20 crores to the collection and achieving a grand total of Rs 65.80 crores.

On its opening day, the film has earned more than USD 1 million in the overseas territory (excluding the Middle East). This marks a new record for Hrithik Roshan as this is his highest day 1 grosser overseas, surpassing his previous blockbuster films such as ‘War,’ ‘Jodhaa Akbar,’ and ‘Bang Bang.’

The movie ‘Fighter’ has been released in more than 2500 screens worldwide, making it Hrithik’s most extensive foreign release to date. It is available in different formats such as 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, 4DX, D-Box, and ICE. The film has also set new records in the Hindi film industry by being Hrithik’s biggest IMAX release, showcased in over 150 locations across 20 countries. It has captured the attention of audiences in the widest IMAX markets for Hindi films.

As the film continues to strengthen its position at the box office, ‘Fighter’ is poised to grow even stronger in the coming weeks.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Anand epitomizes cinematic brilliance by seamlessly intertwining heart-thumping action with patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience.