Flashback Friday : when S. S. Rajamouli lauded Rajkumar Hirani’s cinematic brilliance, saying, “I can’t even make single scene like what Raju Hirani does “*

As Dunki Drop 4 has now been released, it has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the masses. Arrived with all the feel-good factors, the trailer is endearing, refreshing, and significantly, presents the brilliance of Rajkumar Hirani’s cinema that touches hearts with a lot of emotions. While the audience is praising Dunki Drop 4, it has also left an impact on the mind of celebrated filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli who was seen praising the cinema of Rajkumar Hirani and the way he presents the emotions on the screen.

A video has been making rounds on Twitter where director S. S. Rajamouli was seen praising Rajkumar Hirani and the craft of his cinema. He said, “On a completely different contrast, He (Karan Johar) was saying that we can’t make films like what I am doing. But truth is I can’t even make single scene like what Raju Hirani does. I feel what he does is a much greater job than what I do, he hits you with the subtle writing, subtle emotions. I have strong emotions and I hit hard. But, with very subtle emotions, he slaps you across your face. That for me is a far more greater technique than what I have.” It indeed speaks volumes of how great director Rajkumar Hirani is. As S. S. Rajamouli was seen mentioning the art of Rajkumar Hirani to evoke the emotions of the audience, the audience will get to witness the same in Dunki.

I can't even make single scene like Rajkumar Hirani : SS Rajamouli#Dunki #Salaar pic.twitter.com/T6tMCiyevU — Aman (@amanaggar02) December 5, 2023

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.