Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” has indeed enthralled audiences with its grandeur and amazing story. What the 8-episode series brought along are its mesmerizing costumes that enhanced the beauty in every frame. From Nawabs to the Queens of Heeramandi, the costumes showcased the richness of SLB’s vision in a magical way. The names behind creating such alluring costumes are Rimple & Harpreet, who made 300 outfits over a span of two years for ‘Heeramandi’.

While speaking about SLB’s vision Rimple & Harpreet shared, “For Heeramandi, the Narulas knew that Bhansali’s vision runs both sumptuous and ambitious. They’d worked with him on Padmaavat and Rimple Narula recalls visiting the Calico Museum of Textiles in Gujarat, the Victoria & Albert Museum in the UK, and vintage costume shows for research on what royals wore in 14th century India.”

Speaking about the same, they further said, “Mr. Bhansali stands as a beacon of creativity and mastery in the realm of filmmaking, recognised as an auteur and one of the finest cinematic visionaries of our era. With each project, he embarks on a journey of reinvention, consistently crafting new and enchanting narratives that captivate audiences worldwide.”

“Our collaboration with Mr. Bhansali on Padmaavat provided us with invaluable insights into his meticulous filmmaking process and his unparalleled ability to conceptualise even the minutest detail. Whether it’s our past endeavours together on Padmaavat and Heeramandi or future projects yet to unfold, we approach each opportunity with eager anticipation, knowing that it promises to be a creatively enriching and exhilarating experience.” they added.

While speaking about collaborating with SLB, Rimple & Harpreet said, “Collaborating with Sanjay sir is always a creatively enriching experience, as his meticulous attention to detail and passion for storytelling deeply resonated with our approach to design. Working closely with him allowed us to fully immerse ourselves in the “Heeramandi” world, ensuring that every costume became a visual extension of the characters’ personalities and the film’s narrative arc. Mr. Bhansali, an auteur and one of the finest filmmakers of our times, constantly reinvents his cinema, infusing each project with something new and magical.”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.