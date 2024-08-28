From Jim Sarbh to Milind Gunaji: SLB’s Brilliantly Written Supporting Roles That Left a Big Impact!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always created cinematic masterpieces that not only enthral the audiences with his opulent sets, illustrious canvas, gripping storytelling, and soothing music, but are also well-studded with the prolific performances of the cast. Known for his ability to bring out the best in his actors, SLB has always designed his characters to exude sheer perfection. Whether it’s the lead or the supporting characters, every actor plays a crucial role in his films. In SLB’s movies, not only do people remember the lead characters, but they also remember the supporting ones. His characters have a lot of substance and personality, and you cannot ignore them even if they are standing in the shadows of the leads. So, let’s take a look at some supporting cast members from SLB’s films who left a significant impact with their performances.

Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur in Padmaavat

Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur, the prominent slave-general of Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh), was a standout in the film. From introducing him as the most important person for the lead, to creating his own presence in the film, SLB designed Jim’s character in a way that showcased his acting prowess with utmost perfection.

Shantanu Maheshwari as Afsaan in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Shantanu Maheshwari as Afsaan plays the lover of Gangubai (played by Alia Bhatt) in the film. While the story traces the journey of Gangubai, SLB perfectly positioned the significance of Afsaan in her life. From the moment he is introduced to the end, the filmmaker ensured his presence was felt throughout.

Indresh Malik as Ustaad in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Indresh Malik as Ustaad is indeed a pivotal character in Heeramandi. The filmmaker designed him in a way that his presence is strongly felt in the courtesans’ atmosphere, and he subtly exhibits traits of feminine mannerisms.

Richa Chadda as Raseela in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Richa Chadda is a brilliant actor, and the way SLB utilized her potential in Ram-Leela left a lasting impact. She accompanied the character of Leela and stood by her, while her own sacrifices were perfectly captured, making her character stand out.

Milind Gunaji as Kali Babu in Devdas

Milind Gunaji carries a certain charm in his persona as an actor, and as Kali Babu, he was phenomenal. SLB gave him a space where his dialogues added a different narrative to the story, keeping his presence significant throughout the film.