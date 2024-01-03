From Ranveer Singh to Demi Lovato: Looking at celebrities who have endorsed the category of sexual wellness, world across

There are only a few public figures across the world who have stepped out of their public image and bravely addressed the topic of sexual wellness. Celebrities have frequently come forward to endorse brands in this category, which is a necessary requirement of the present time. Despite being popular public figures, their endorsement helps to create awareness and initiate conversations about a topic that is often considered taboo. Let’s take a look at some of the celebrities who have endorsed the category of sexual wellness worldwide.

1). Ranveer Singh

Indian actor Ranveer Singh was the first person in the country to endorse the Durex condom brand in 2014. The commercial set a new example for the nation and encouraged people to openly discuss sexual wellness. Now, the superstar has partnered with Bold Care, a key player in men’s sexual health and wellness in India. This move is significant because sexual health and wellness is often considered an unconventional brand category, but is now receiving mainstream attention with this announcement. This is the first step in normalizing this taboo topic in society.

2). Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is a well-known American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality. She recently took on a new role as the co-founder and chief wellness advisor of Playground, a brand that specializes in personal lubricants. Christina bravely endorsed the brand, which was highly appreciated by the audience.

3). Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, an American actress, has recently announced that she is taking on a new role as an investor and co-creative director of Maude, a sexual wellness brand that has gained popularity for its stylish and artistic toys, organic condoms, and personal lubricants. The brand focuses on promoting a positive message about pleasure and sexual wellness.

4). Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is an English model and actress. She has been named the co-owner and creative advisor of Lora DiCarlo, a women-led sex toy company. The actress profoundly resonated with the values of the brand and that’s when she spetted up to being the face of it.

5). Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski, the football player, has teamed up with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to help men become more aware of different health issues such as hair loss and mental health problems. They plan to achieve this through a series of engaging advertising campaigns and social content. Gronkowski aims to raise awareness about men’s health in general, with a special focus on hair loss and mental health.

6). Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. With the help of sex toy brand Bellesa, Lovato released their own vibrator, the “Demi Wand” last fall, and now, the singer has teamed up with the site to offer a 30% discount on purchases for Valentine’s Day. With this, the actress always spoke about normalizing the use of pleasure products both with and without partners, and how the stigma around sex technology needs to be lifted.