Get Ready For Another Real Life Story With Bastar: The Naxal Story! Teaser Out Now

Ever since the team of ‘The Kerala Story’, comprising of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma, came together again for their new project ‘Bastar : The Naxal Story’, there has been a great buzz among the audience. The teaser for the movie has been released and it is poignant, powerful, emotional, and courageous.

The public has been eagerly anticipating the release of the new film ever since it was announced. It is based on a real-life story and promises to be spine-chilling. The recent release of the teaser has suggested that the team behind the film will once again deliver a solid punch.

The teaser showcased the one minute long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma’s character IPS Neerja Madhvan and it is sure to fill everyone with the goosebumps.

The monologue is the glimpse of the strong narration of the film and some truths that will be unfolded by the team of the film.

In the teaser, the creators have revealed the truth about the number of martyrs and how certain pseudo-intellectuals in our country are promoting propaganda to divide the nation, which is funded by China. It’s time to think deeply.

The upcoming movie ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s production company Sunshine Pictures, and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie features Adah Sharma in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on 15th March 2024 in cinemas worldwide.