Most profitable movie of the year The Kerala Story receives humongous recognition at IFFI!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film, ‘The Kerala Story’, had a powerful narrative that set an example of success. The movie focused on the sensitive issue of forced religious conversion. The film has added another feather to its cap by being scheduled to debut at the 54th IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2023 in Goa. It has earned immense praise and recognition from all quarters.

The Kerala Story has left a strong impression at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa in 2023. The producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah was seen receiving recognition for the film’s success. Not only did the film receive love and acclaim during its initial release, but it has also captivated the audience at the prestigious IFFI. The Kerala Story was the most profitable film of the year and ended with massive applause. It generated more profit than Gadar 2, with a collection of 694.23% of its budget compared to Gadar 2’s 600.66%. Additionally, Pathan earned 117% more to its budget and Jawan 113% more, making The Kerala Story’s profit almost six times more than Jawan’s. This is a remarkable achievement for The Kerala Story, considering its intense and serious subject matter.

With the movie, Vipul Amrutlal Shah presented a cinematic masterpiece that deeply moved the audience. The film earned ₹288.04 crores in India and ₹15.64 crores overseas, resulting in a worldwide gross collection of ₹303.97 crores.