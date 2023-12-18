From The Kerala Story to Dream Girl 2: Films that Proved That Content Leads in Indian Cinema

The year 2023 has been a fantastic year at the box office. While several films have made a lot of money, there are many others that have not only been successful but have also filled the gap in content-oriented subjects. As the year comes to an end, let’s take a look at the movie that has proven its worth and won the hearts of the audience purely based on its content.

12th Fail

The top film of 2023 is 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Vikrant Massey. This movie is based on real-life stories and came as a surprise to audiences, providing important content in an impactful way that resonated with everyone who watched it. The film’s flawless filmmaking comes from its error-less storytelling, proving that nothing can beat quality content. It not only made money at the box office but also spoke volumes with its content, completing over 50 days in cinemas.

The Kerala Story:

An impactful piece of storytelling that had a big impact in the country is Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’. The film portrays the story of Shalini Unnikrishnan, an ordinary college student in Kerala, and her experiences as a victim of a terrorism group. It explores the themes of dreams, faith, and resilience amidst adversity.

Dream Girl 2:

The production house Balaji Telefilms released a comedy movie called ‘Dream Girl 2’, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is centered around Karam, Ayushmann’s character, who takes on a female persona, leading to complications in his life. However, the movie’s humor-filled story kept the audiences entertained throughout.

Fukrey 3:-

Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey 3’ is a highly anticipated film that brings back the audience’s favorite characters of the Fukra gang. The film has been a super hit at the box office, and narrates the entertaining story of the gang’s quest to earn money. The rest of the story follows their involvement in a political campaign and their eventual escape from the chaos.

Sam Bahadur:

RSVP Movies recently released ‘Sam Bahadur’, which is a highly engaging drama that was well-received by the audiences. The movie explores the life story of Sam Manekshaw, one of the most decorated officers in the Indian army, who served for over four decades and fought in five wars.

Satyaprem Ki Katha:

Satya Prem Ki Katha, a romantic drama produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, tells the story of Sattu and Katha, played by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani respectively. The film also portrays the subplot of Katha’s character and how Sattu wins her love. This movie has received high acclaim and has been accepted by family audiences as one of the best films of the year.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke:

Maddock’s film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan was made under a tight budget. The movie follows a couple who wish to have a house of their own, away from their family. To achieve this, they take advantage of the Indian Government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).