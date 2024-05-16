Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: 5 lesser-known films that deserve attention & eyeballs

It is no secret anymore that Vicky Kaushal is one of the finest that Hindi film industry has to offer. Having debuted with the now-cult film, Masaan, the actor has propelled his career into an envious balance of fine acting performances and commercial fandom. Today, the actor celebrates his 36th birthday

And while he continues to be popular and loved for films like URI – The Surgical Strike, Sanju, Raazi and so on, we thought of listing down an interesting few titles that either did not get the deserved attention or somehow didn’t make as much of a splash.

Zubaan (on Lionsgate Play)

A musical drama, this film barely got the recognition it deserved. Coming in right after Masaan, Zubaan saw Kaushal as a young man with a stutter who dreams of becoming a singer. There are many out there who probably don’t even know this film is a part of Kaushal’s filmography. With a compelling performance, Kaushal proved his acting chops and continued to march on.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (on Zee5)

After being rather demure and poignant with his earlier characters, Kaushal took a really dark turn with his role in the Anurag Kashyap directorial, Raman Raghav 2.0. Playing an alcoholic cop, Kaushal really delved into his dark side while exhibiting a great performance alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Love Per Square Foot (on Netflix)

While it did gain quite some attention, the film arrived at a time when Vicky Kaushal had just achieved some extra attention in the more darker films. The arrival of this film showcased that Kaushal was able to be portray a guy-next-door with the same ease he did in earlier films. The film received a lot of love but is somehow now forgotten due to the many popular titles that followed.

Sardar Udham (on Amazon Prime Video)

Touted by many as the finest Vicky Kaushal performance and one of the best films in Indian cinema, Sardar Udham arrived during the time of the pandemic and had a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video. To no surprise, the Shoojit Sircar directorial received widespread critical acclaim, and the Jallianwala Bagh sequence towards the climax is said to be one of the best sequences in cinematic history. If you have somehow missed watching the film, it should be on your watchlist.

Sam Bahadur (on Zee5)

Also considered as one of his better performances, this film went head-to-head with the controversial yet huge financial success, Animal. While, the film did not create fireworks at the box office, it did do really good numbers. Even then, Sam Bahadur somehow still remains unnoticed but can be seen on Zee5 for posterity.