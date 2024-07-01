Director Sameer Vidwans Weds On The Day His Film Completes On Year

Was it a mere coincidence .Or was it planned? Director Sameer Vidwans married assistant director Juilee Sonalkar on June 29, the day the director’s Satyaprem Ki Katha turned one year old.

.Sameer Vidwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha opened new doors into actor Kartik Aaryan’s subconscious. It most assuredly marked a new phase in Kartik’s career.This was a new beginning for him.

Kartik’s Satyaprem is a man who would do anything for love, and no hurdle is too much for him to cross.At one point in the story a seemingly insurmountable crisis arises in Satyaprem’s relationship with his beloved Katha(Kiara Advani) when she is raped, and Satyaprem , like Dharmendra in the Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic Satyakam, is advised to call off their relationship.Satyaprem has the guts and integrity to take on the world and stand by his love.

The role required Kartik to deep-dive into his subconscious and ferret out emotions he had never felt before.

For both Kartik and Kiara this was completely new experience. It made them conscious of emotions they did not know existed within them. Kiara knew true love . But Kartik was still a newcomer in that department.Satyaprem Ki Katha changed him forever.

Speaking exclusively on one year of Satyaprem Ki Katha its director Sameer Vidwan says, “Yesterday it has been a year since Satyaprem’s release. I am feeling very happy .I am still proud of what we achieved. It is my first Hindi film.All the memories of my first Hindi film came back to me. How we shot it, how the film was completed, the nervousness, the excitement and finally the relief when it was released.”

Sameer feels Satyaprem Ki Katha was a labour of love. “A lot of people contributed considerably to it, be it actors or HODs, and the way we had visualized the film, a lot of people worked very hard to bring it on screen. I remembered all that yesterday and felt very satisfied .Yesterday when Satyaprem… turned one year old I felt as proud as a father. I hope Satyaprem gives me the strength to keep making such films and keep bringing good stories in front of the audience.”

Sameer is all praise for Kartik Aarya’s growth actors from Satyaprem Ki Katha to Chandu Champion. “Kartik was brilliant. Comfort zone chhodke jaan lagake kaam kiya hai ussne. Bahaut mehnat kee hai.I am so happy to see him shape into one of our best contemporary actors.”