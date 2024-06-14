10 years of Kiara Advani: From finding her footing to being a superstar with versatility

It is no secret how Kiara Advani is currently one of the biggest superstars and her journey to superstardom is an inspirational one. In fact, as today Advani completes a decade at the movies and which is a phenomenal feat, she only gained attention and recognition much later and has rise to the heights in the last five years.

However, as she does indeed complete 10 years at the movies, we thought of enlisting five of her most-loved and versatile performances to remember-

Megha in ‘Lust Stories’ (2018)

The beginning of her meteoric rise, in this anthology film that, Kiara features in the segment directed by Karan Johar that explores themes of desire and repression. She plays Megha, a young woman who is grappling with her sexuality. Her bold and nuanced performance garnered critical acclaim and showcased her ability to handle sensitive subjects with finesse.

Vasumathi in ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ (2018)

Usually goes off the radar but in this Telugu political drama, which is Kiara’s debut, she plays Vasumathi, a strong-willed woman with unwavering principles, added depth to the political drama and earned her praise from critics and audiences alike.

Monika Batra in ‘Good Newwz’ (2019)

Showcasing her versatility, in this comedy-drama, Kiara plays Monika Batra, a young woman who embarks on an unexpected journey of in vitro fertilization (IVF) along with her husband Honey. Her portrayal of Monika is both humorous and heartwarming. And her chemistry with the ensemble cast and impeccable comic timing contribute to the film’s success, making her performance a standout.

Nanki Dutta in ‘Guilty’ (2020)

This Netflix original film explores the sensitive topic of sexual abuse and consent. Kiara delivered a bold and compelling performance as a complex character entangled in a web of lies and deceit. Her performance was powerful and moving and she was lauded for the raw intensity and emotional depth, showcasing her range as an actor.

Katha in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ (2023)

In this romantic drama, Kiara delivers a compelling performance as Katha, a young woman who finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her performance is mature and nuanced, capturing the character’s emotional turmoil and resilience as she navigates the complexities of love and self-discovery. Her emotive portrayal adds depth and sincerity to the story, making her performance a highlight of the film.

Of course, Kiara Advani has had several other great performances to cherish and the list can be endless. However, with one decade old in the industry now, we only know the superstar is on her way to attain the legendary status soon.