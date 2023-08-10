ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Kartik Aaryan graces IFFM with Satyaprem Ki Katha’s special screening

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Aug,2023 22:51:32
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne recently played host to the charismatic Kartik Aaryan, sparking a wave of excitement among fans and film enthusiasts. The festival’s spotlight fell on a special screening of “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” where Kartik’s magnetic presence took centre stage.

Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses from the event, offering a sneak peek into the festival’s vibrant atmosphere. His playful caption, “Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi Mummy se pooch ke batata hu,” hinted at the emotions that left him momentarily speechless.

However, it was an unexpected romantic moment that truly stole the show. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s official account (@iffmelbourne) unveiled a heartwarming proposal that unfolded during the screening. As Kartik Aaryan, the heartbeat of millions, looked on, the special screening transformed into an unforgettable affair for attendees.

Check out video below-

Amidst the thrills of the festival, Kartik’s presence infused an additional layer of glamour and excitement. The actor’s affable charm resonated deeply with the audience, ensuring that the evening would linger as a cherished memory.

The festivities are far from over, as Kartik Aaryan continues his involvement in the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. With the IFFM CURTAIN-RAISER and the ANZ PLUS IFFM AWARDS NIGHT 2023 on the horizon, enthusiasts can anticipate more remarkable moments. In the midst of this cinematic celebration, Kartik Aaryan’s star power shines brightly, reaffirming his status as a Bollywood luminary on the global stage.

