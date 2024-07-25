After the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey returns with yet another compelling role in the trailer of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba! Fans goes gaga!

Basking in the success of ’12th Fail,’ Vikrant Massey has arrived with yet another intriguing performance in the trailer of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.’ Looking different and convincing, the actor has made a comeback as Rishu and is sure to win hearts yet again. While the underdog actor shined with his flawless performance in ’12th Fail,’ he is now arriving with ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and has started to create a stir on social media. Fans are really happy to see him returning, and the trailer has triggered excitement to watch more of him in the film. Here’s how netizens are showing love for Vikrant in the trailer of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.’

One fan commented:

“The versatility in Vikrant Massey’s acting is so impaccable. I got really infatuated with his

character as Rishu. Too excited to see what netflix has in store this time for us…..🤩🤩🤩”

Another fan wrote:

“Vikrant Massey acting Mind blowing”

Another commented:

“Vikrant Massey is totally killing it 🔥🔥🔥”

One said:

“Vikrant ko koi national award dedo abb”

Another fan wrote:

“After 12th fail can’t wait to see this different avatar of Vikrant❤️❤️❤️ His acting is 🙌🏻🔥”

While Vikrant has already piqued the excitement with the trailer of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, he has an interesting line up of films in the future. He will also be seen in ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

