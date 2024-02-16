‘The Kerala Story’ is now streaming on ZEE5 and audiences are surprised to see Bastar : The Naxal Story’s teaser attached to it

The Kerala Story” was an incredibly compelling Hindi film that touched the hearts of millions. Released in 2023, it became the most profitable and ROI-successful Hindi film of the year, grossing ₹288.04 crores in India and ₹15.64 crores overseas for a worldwide gross collection of ₹303.97 crores. Produced by Vipul Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the film was directed by Sudipto Sen and starred Adah Sharma in the lead role. It is now available for streaming on ZEE5.