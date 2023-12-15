Here’s how 2023 was a Bollywood turnaround

As 2023 draws to a close, it cannot be denied that the year has proven to be a fantastic year for the entertainment industry. The audiences flocked to the theaters in large numbers this year and here’s a look at some of the prominent names in Indian cinema who turned the tables in 2023 with their films.

1) Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan and Jawan)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 2023 into a golden year for the Indian box office, one that will be remembered for years to come. At the beginning of the year, he released one of the biggest blockbusters and Indian cinema’s first 500-crore-earning film, ‘Pathaan’. The film ran for more than 50 days at the ticket window and brought a tsunami to the box office, with the audiences going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry, and following this, he released ‘Jawan’, a mainstream mass masala commercial potboiler that brought a typhoon. With these two films, Shah Rukh Khan continued the dream run for Indian cinema, and he is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited Dunki, which marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, audiences are eagerly anticipating the film’s release on December 21st, 2023.

2) Sunny Deol (Gadar 2)

Another star who roared louder at the box office is Sunny Deol with the sequel to his biggest blockbuster, Gadar. Gadar 2 released on August 11, 2023, took the single screens as well as the multiplexes by storm, and Sunny Deol gave Indian Cinema another 500 crore film this year that received unanimous love and praise from the audiences.

3) Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

The filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga dominated the box office with his sensational blockbuster Animal. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, surprised everyone with its outstanding performances. The youth and mass audiences were seen going gaga over the film, and in just two weeks, the film passed 400 crores at the box office and is expected to join the elite 500 crore club.

4) Vipul Amrutlal Shah (The Kerala Story)

The filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah boomed the Indian entertainment industry with one of the biggest blockbusters this year, ‘The Kerala Story’. The film, made on a restrained budget, proved its mettle at the box office, and the audiences highly praised the content and the storytelling. The film, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, ran for more than 50 days at the box office and conquered the ticket window with collections of 240 crores.

5) Ritesh Sidhwani (Fukrey 3)

The producer Ritesh Sidhwani hoisted the flag of success at the box office this year with his comedy entertainer ‘Fukrey 3’. The film wrote a new success story in the world of Indian entertainment, and the film etched a place in the hearts of the masses as they lauded the comedy elements in the film, it went on to earn 128 crores at the global box office.

6)Kartik Aaryan (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

The youngest superstar of Indian cinema, Kartik Aaryan, took the fans and the audiences on a love-filled emotional ride with his romantic drama SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film was welcomed by the fans and family members with open arms and love, and everyone praised the character of Sattu, played by Kartik Aaryan. The performance is counted as one of the iconic performances that every girl relates to, and the romantic entertainer was 100 crores grosser at the box office.

7) Ektaa R. Kapoor (Dream Girl 2)

The Content Czarina of Indian Cinema took the fans and the audiences on an entertaining ride with his out-and-out family entertainer, Dream Girl 2. The film was well received by the audiences, and they hailed the film’s music, characters, and comedy elements. Besides this, the leading producer took Indian cinema to a global level as she won the International Emmy Directorate Award this year.