“I am proud of what Kiran has done with all of you and the entire team,” said Aamir Khan during the screening of Laapataa Ladies!

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies which is all set to release tomorrow. The film is receiving a whole lot of praise at special screenings of the film across the nation. As the audience are excited for the release of the film, Aamir Khan who is a producer of Laapataa Ladies, shared his excitement ahead of the film’s release.

During the screening of Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan said, “I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of you here, each one of you who worked on the film has done such a wonderful job. Because I was not so much part of the making of the film, Ravi ji has taken my role, because of that I was not part of the film and you guys have made the entire film, and I got to see a fantastic film, so I am proud of what Kiran has done with all of you and the entire team. So I just wanted to thank all of you.”

“The film is releasing now on the 1st of March and based on expectations nowadays, such kinds of films don’t work in the theaters, everyone has this fear in them. But the film has been made well so I hope it does well but you never know so let our fingers crossed and let’s hope that people like the film and people decide to see it in theatres because they will still like it but they may decide to not see it in the theatres,” he added further.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.