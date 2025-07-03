Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Crosses 133 Cr in 2 Weeks at the Indian Box Office

Aamir Khan‘s much-awaited Sitaare Zameen Par has performed brilliantly at the Indian box office and has collected a net of 133.4 crores in two weeks. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is getting tremendous love from the audience, especially among those who like family and emotional drama.

The film had an opening of 10.7 crores on the first day. This figure increased rapidly on Saturday and Sunday and the film earned a brilliant 20.2 crores and 27.25 crores respectively. The film crossed the 88.9 crore mark in the first week itself.

The film started the second week strong as well, earning 6.65 crore on Friday, 12.6 crore on Saturday and 14.5 crore on Sunday. However, the graph dropped a bit from Monday and the film made a steady collection of 3.75 crore each on Monday and Tuesday. With 2.75 crore on Wednesday and 0.5 crore on Thursday, the two-week total stood at 133.4 crore.

The Hindi occupancy of the film on Thursday, 3 July 2025 was 7.66%, which shows that the film is now moving ahead in a slow but steady manner.

The film Sitare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and stars Aamir Khan along with Genelia D’Souza, Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles. The film’s emotional story, strong performances and heart-touching message have made it a favorite of the audience.

Now it will be interesting to see whether the film is able to maintain its pace of earnings in the third week or not.

