Ritabhari Chakraborty is in talks on the internet for her upcoming film Fatafati. The actress had to gain 25 kilos for the character and fit seamlessly in the skin of a plus size model. As exciting as it sounds, the actress shares how she did it an the hurdles she faced.

Ritabhari says, “I had to consume a lot more fats, and carbs. I stopped mindful eating and had to consume a lot more than I usually do. There were times where my body couldn’t take it and flushed it out. There were moments where I felt weak. Gaining weight isn’t as exciting as it sounds. There were days I used to get tired climbing one floor, get tired on sets, be tired most of the times and more.”

She further adds, “When the result came in front of the public and the love, respect and appreciation made it all worth it. I am so grateful to have a kind community around me. This love, support keeps me going.”

Fatafati is directed by Aritra Mukherjee. She will be sharing the screen space opposite Abir Chatterjee for the first time, popular TV actress Swastika Dutta in a pivotal role. Story & Screenplay is by Zinia Sen, Dialogues are given by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay, produced by Windows. Fatafati is Ritabhari’s second film with Windows after Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti. The film is all set to release on may 12th 2023.

