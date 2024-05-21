“I was the last one to know Alizeh wanted to be an actress and she worked very hard,” says Salman Khan, speaking about Alizeh Agnihotri’s dream of becoming actress

Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, recently made her debut in the film “Farrey,” produced by Salman Khan Films. Both Salman Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri were featured on the front cover of a leading magazine. Salman Khan shared his thoughts on Alizeh’s aspiration to become an actress and also revealed when he first learned about her dream.

Speaking about the same, Salman Khan said, “Alizeh is extremely simple in terms of how she dresses, and she doesn’t wear much makeup. So I didn’t think she wanted to be a part of this industry. But after her studies, she realised she did. I was the last to know! Though I must say she has worked very hard on her own,”

The words said by Salman Khan clearly prove how he is proud of Alizeh Agnihotri and being an uncle to her, Salman has given her all the mentorship and platform required.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is coming to the next Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.