“I’m Just Thankful For The Fact That People Are Noticing Me” Says Sharmin Segal speaking about the love she is garnering for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has indeed arrived as the next big thing in the OTT arena. While the show has been receiving phenomenal reviews, Sharmin Segal’s performance in the show as Alamzaib has been unanimously praised. As the actress has been receiving positive reviews from all across, she is also very grateful and expressed her gratitude for the same.

In a recent interview, Sharmin Segal said, “I mean, at the end of the day, I’m just thankful for the fact that people are noticing me. There’s positive, there’s negative, there’s a whole bunch of stuff that goes with the fact that you’re being noticed, and I’m just grateful that I’ve got this opportunity to be able to put my craft out there for people to see,”.

Sharmin also spoke on the global reach of ‘Heeramandi’ through the OTT platform. She described the experience of receiving amazing reviews globally as overwhelming and humbling. She said, “Heeramandi’ is getting love across the globe. And OTT as a platform has made it possible to reach any number of people. Honestly, it feels overwhelming to get appreciation from people from all over the world. There’s one thing when your mom and dad tell you, ‘Okay beta, you did a good job,’ and then there are people in America, Europe, and Germany who appreciate you. It feels like your work is reaching people, and they’re connecting with you,” Sharmin said.

She also expressed her gratitude for OTT platforms that allow artists to spread across the borders and reach global audiences. “I’m very grateful for a platform like Netflix to be able to give an artist the ability to transcend borders and reach everyone around the globe. It’s actually very humbling, to be very honest,” she added.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.