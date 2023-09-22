Movies | Releases

JAWAN India number surpass Gadar lifetime, set to cross Pathaan in Week 3! In Hindi the film is set to make the fastest 500cr by this weekend!

Massive Second Week Collections Propel 'Jawan' Among Top 3 Grossers, Eyeing 500 Crores in Hindi by Sunday

22 Sep,2023
22 Sep,2023 18:57:42
Jawan,’ the blockbuster that has taken the Indian box office by storm, continues its phenomenal run into the second week, establishing itself among the top three highest-grossing films of all time. The film’s remarkable performance at the box office shows no signs of slowing down, with impressive collections in both Hindi and various languages.

The total India earnings for ‘Jawan’ have been nothing short of astounding with the film garnering an impressive 528.39 crores. In Hindi alone, the film has accumulated a staggering 473.44 crores, The film’s global box office collections (WW GBOC) have reached an astounding 937.61 crores!

‘Jawan’ is not just breaking all India records; it’s setting new milestones with each passing day even at a global level.

The film has already crossed the lifetime earnings of the iconic ‘Gadar,’ a significant achievement in itself. It now has its sights set on ‘Pathaan,’ with expectations of surpassing it this weekend. The film’s Hindi collections are poised to reach the 500-crore mark by Sunday, making it the fastest film to achieve this milestone. ‘Jawan’ has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting the record books along the way.

As ‘Jawan’ continues to dominate the box office, its relentless pursuit of milestones and records showcases the film’s unwavering appeal and the immense love it has received from audiences nationwide. ‘Jawan’ is undoubtedly a cinematic force to be reckoned with.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

