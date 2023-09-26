Junaid Khan’s upcoming film with Sai Pallavi to feature the famous Snow Festival of Sapporo!

Bollywood is preparing to introduce a new face, Junaid Khan, who happens to be Aamir Khan’s eldest son. Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ “Maharaj.” Additionally, reports suggest that he is also getting ready for an untitled love story with Sai Pallavi, set amidst the mesmerizing Japanese winters. This film promises to be a cinematic delight for audiences.

During a recent reconnaissance trip to Sapporo with the film crew, Junaid Khan had the opportunity to experience the stunning Japanese winter in person and participate in the famous Snow Festival. The festival features breathtaking ice sculptures and snow art that attract visitors from all over the world. After witnessing the festival’s beauty, the cast and crew knew that Sapporo would be the perfect location for this romantic story.

A source close to the film reveals, “The team saw saw the famous Snow Festival during their recce, which will also feature in the film as it will see the city of Sapporo set in the winters, and the team absolutely loved it. They were so thrilled by the picturesque landscapes and the unique cultural experience.”

The source adds, “During their time in Sapporo, Junaid also paid a visit to Sapporo City Hall and had a pleasant chat with Mayor Akimoto. This interaction not only highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the city but also signifies the growing global reach of Bollywood. Never before has a Hindi film been shot in Sapporo, which makes it an exciting proposition to watch on the big screen.”

Junaid Khan spent six years in theater before entering the world of cinema. His journey started in August 2017, when he acted in director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’. The play is a biting satire on the absurdity of war. Junaid’s passionate pursuit of acting began with this play.

Junaid’s upcoming movie “Maharaj” is reported to be an untitled love story set in the beautiful and captivating winters of Japan. The film promises to usher in a new phase for the filmmaker. Additionally, his untitled next project with Sai Pallavi is a fairytale romance set against the picturesque backdrop of Japanese winters, which is sure to make it an exciting watch for the audience.