”Kriti Sanon Didn’t Hear The Second Half Of The Script…” Says Writers Duo Of Crew, Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra!

The trailer and the songs of ‘Crew’ have been receiving phenomenal responses from the audience. While it has set a perfect tone for the arrival of this commercial family entertainer, it has also piqued the excitement of the audience for its release on the big screens. As the film is just a week away from its release, the writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra shared an interesting insight about Kriti Sanon getting on board for the Crew.

Crew is one of the most awaited films that the audience is eagerly looking for. As the trailer has indeed made it very clear that the film is about to bring lots of entertainment to the audience, the story behind Kriti Sanon getting on board for the film is even more interesting. While sharing about Kriti getting on-boarded for Crew, the writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra said, “Kriti couldn’t just stop laughing when she heard the script, found it extremely funny. She liked it so much that she agreed to the role right away, without even hearing the whole story. Her genuine reaction proved just how hilarious the script really is.”

Crew, a comedy heist film directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, promises to deliver laughter and entertainment like never before. Set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024, this cinematic adventure from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is sure to captivate audiences and leave them spellbound.