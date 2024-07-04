Kriti Sanon urges fans to make Mirzapur Season 3’s launch date as ‘National Binge-Watch Day’ – Deets inside!

The wait for the highly anticipated third installment of one of India’s most-loved crime thriller series, Mirzapur, is finally coming to an end. Ahead of the upcoming season’s global premiere on July 5, the internet has been abuzz with multiple fan theories of what the twisted world of Mirzapur has in store for audiences, with the battle for the throne becoming fiercer than ever – as loyalties shift and new contenders emerge. Among millions of fans around the world, one, in particular, stood out in showcasing her love and admiration for the show, proving that the Mirzapur fandom has no bounds. Actress Kriti Sanon today posted a special message on her social media handle, extending heartfelt wishes to the cast of Mirzapur Season 3. As an ardent follower of the show, Kriti led the way in declaring Mirzapur S3’s launch day as ‘National Binge Watch Day’. But that’s not all! She even called on her fans to join her in creating history by celebrating this season’s release like never before. Kriti wrote – (Placeholder for her caption).

Set in India’s hinterland, the Mirzapur franchise has captivated millions with its gripping saga of power, revenge, ambition, politics, betrayal, deceit, and intricate family dynamics. Building on the spine-chilling climax of the previous season, Season 3 takes viewers back into an intriguing, yet a dark and brutal world of crime and power in Purvanchal. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds and the creative envelope of storytelling is pushed further in the new season.

Created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. This season boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha. The ten-episode series will stream exclusively on Prime Video from July 5 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.