Luck By Chance Celebrates 15 Years: Farhan Akhtar Takes a Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane as he writes “15 years of luck, chances and lots of memories”

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the release of the film Luck By Chance, starring Farhan Akhtar, which is considered a milestone in Indian cinema. The movie is well-known for its satirical portrayal of the Indian film industry and continues to be loved by both audiences and critics. To commemorate this special occasion, Farhan Akhtar, who played the lead role of Vikram Jaisingh, shared a heartfelt video on social media expressing his gratitude and nostalgia.

Taking to social media, he writes ” 15 years of luck, chances and lots of memories. Celebrating #15YearsofLuckByChance”

Checkout: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2tqC0jizTK/?igsh=YTZsMmJ3dnBiYzNx

Luck By Chance is a Bollywood movie that tells the story of Vikram Jaisingh, played by Farhan Akhtar, an aspiring actor trying to establish himself in the Indian film industry. The movie also features his love interest, Konkana Sen Sharma. It provides a satirical take on the various challenges and struggles faced by those trying to make it big in Bollywood. As the movie completes 15 years, fans and industry colleagues have flooded the comments section, expressing their love for the film and reminiscing about its unforgettable characters and moments. The movie stands as a testament to Zoya Akhtar’s directorial brilliance and Farhan Akhtar’s versatile acting prowess.