Movies | Releases

Mission Raniganj's New thrilling motion poster out: Akshay Kumar & his team looks determined & set for the biggest rescue mission!

Akshay Kumar and his team prepare for the biggest coal mine rescue mission with an ensemble cast including Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Ishtiyak Khan, Dinesh Lamba, and Virendra Saxena.

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Sep,2023 12:27:32
Mission Raniganj's New thrilling motion poster out: Akshay Kumar & his team looks determined & set for the biggest rescue mission! 854539

Pooja Entertainment has released the second motion poster of their upcoming rescue thriller’ Mission Raniganj’. The movie has already grabbed attention with its poster, teaser, and chartbuster track ‘Jalsa 2.0’, and is expected to provide an adrenaline-pumping experience to the audience.

The upcoming movie ‘Mission Raniganj’ stars Akshay Kumar as the real-life hero Jaswant Gill, alongside an ensemble cast of talented actors, such as Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Ishtiyak Khan, Dinesh Lamba, and Virendra Saxena, who make up half of the rescue mission team. The recently released motion poster not only provides a thrilling glimpse into the film but also effectively conveys its central theme of courage and determination.

Mission Raniganj has managed to pique the curiosity of audiences, industry insiders, and critics alike with its thrilling motion poster. The film is highly anticipated and set to release its trailer on September 25th.

‘Mission Raniganj’ pays tribute to the resilient human spirit and engineering minds, marking Tinu Suresh Desai’s next thrilling film after the critically acclaimed ‘Rustom’.

The movie’ Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie’s music is by Jjust Music. It depicts the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world and the tireless efforts of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill. This movie will be released in theaters on October 6th, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Here’s why ‘Rustom’ director Tinu Desai & team dug a 40-foot deep hole for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj'! 854027
Here’s why ‘Rustom’ director Tinu Desai & team dug a 40-foot deep hole for Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’!
6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission! 853389
6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission!
"What a bomb song. Papa and mummy were also great dancers. Papa was the captain of the Bhangra team in his college."- says Jaswant Singh Gill’s daughter Poonam Gill praising Akshay Kumar's Jalsa 2.0 from Mission Raniganj 852628
“What a bomb song. Papa and mummy were also great dancers. Papa was the captain of the Bhangra team in his college.”- says Jaswant Singh Gill’s daughter Poonam Gill praising Akshay Kumar’s Jalsa 2.0 from Mission Raniganj
Watch Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra setting up the celebration mood in the poster of 'Jalsa 2.0', the first song from the upcoming rescue thriller Mission Raniganj! Song out today! 852275
Watch Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra setting up the celebration mood in the poster of ‘Jalsa 2.0’, the first song from the upcoming rescue thriller Mission Raniganj! Song out today!
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday 851919
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday
Akshay Kumar and team Mission Raniganj pay tribute to real-life unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill on Engineer's Day! 851672
Akshay Kumar and team Mission Raniganj pay tribute to real-life unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill on Engineer’s Day!

Latest Stories

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi 854501
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam 854497
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans new evil move against Ranbir 854493
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans new evil move against Ranbir
Simple chikankari kurti can save your busy days! Take cues from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan 854151
Simple chikankari kurti can save your busy days! Take cues from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan
Deck up in trendy Anarkalis like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh [Photos] 854383
Deck up in trendy Anarkalis like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh [Photos]
Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Rashami Desai up style in silk sarees 854449
Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Rashami Desai up style in silk sarees
Read Latest News