Mission Raniganj's New thrilling motion poster out: Akshay Kumar & his team looks determined & set for the biggest rescue mission!

Pooja Entertainment has released the second motion poster of their upcoming rescue thriller’ Mission Raniganj’. The movie has already grabbed attention with its poster, teaser, and chartbuster track ‘Jalsa 2.0’, and is expected to provide an adrenaline-pumping experience to the audience.

The upcoming movie ‘Mission Raniganj’ stars Akshay Kumar as the real-life hero Jaswant Gill, alongside an ensemble cast of talented actors, such as Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Ishtiyak Khan, Dinesh Lamba, and Virendra Saxena, who make up half of the rescue mission team. The recently released motion poster not only provides a thrilling glimpse into the film but also effectively conveys its central theme of courage and determination.

Mission Raniganj has managed to pique the curiosity of audiences, industry insiders, and critics alike with its thrilling motion poster. The film is highly anticipated and set to release its trailer on September 25th.

‘Mission Raniganj’ pays tribute to the resilient human spirit and engineering minds, marking Tinu Suresh Desai’s next thrilling film after the critically acclaimed ‘Rustom’.

The movie’ Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie’s music is by Jjust Music. It depicts the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world and the tireless efforts of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill. This movie will be released in theaters on October 6th, 2023.