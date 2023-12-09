Netizens are Mighty Impressed with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, calling it one of the best films of the year.

Zoya Akhtar‘s latest film, a teen musical comedy called ‘The Archies’, was released on Netflix this Thursday. The netizens are raving about the movie, praising it for its songs and for creating a world that has never been seen before in Indian cinema. The movie features a talented and young cast of actors, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedant Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. They are all receiving unanimous love and praise for their performances in this youthful teen drama.

The Zoya Akhtar-directed film has left the Netizens impressed to a large extent, and they are in high praise for her storytelling & the world the filmmaker has built .

Talking about the film, a netizen called it the best film of the year, praised all the new and talented actors, and wrote,

“What a treat #TheArchies on #Netflix Feel Best movie of the year…something to cherish for long Well done all the actors…specially all the debutants”

What a treat #TheArchies on #Netflix Feel Best movie of the year…something to cherish for long ❣️❣️❣️

Well done all the actors…specially all the debutants👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/iodSR4zBX0 — Rtn. Nitin Kumar Agarwal (@RtnNitin) December 9, 2023

Another netizen praised the music and the story of the film and said,

“Just finished watching #TheArchies The movie is simple and soft. It has no fighting or melodrama which other nowadays movies have. The actors have put life into the story with their emotions. Music is really good . #SuhanaKhan #KhushiKapoor #AgastyaNanda #VedangRaina”

Just finished watching #TheArchies The movie is simple and soft. It has no fighting or melodrama which other nowadays movies have. The actors have put life into the story with their emotions. Music is really good .#SuhanaKhan #KhushiKapoor #AgastyaNanda #VedangRaina pic.twitter.com/MBue8MgYhk — Bello king khan👑 (@Bellokingkhan) December 8, 2023

A Netizen saluted Zoya Akhtar and the makers for portraying Anglo-Indians in the film and said,

“Salute to the makers of #TheArchies for the beautiful portrayal of #AngloIndians, a small yet significant community, is an integral part of the rich #IndianDiversity. Their contributions to school eduⁿ deserve acknowledgement. Gulshan hai tumhare bhee dum se, Hindustan humsabka.”

Salute to the makers of #TheArchies for the beautiful portrayal of #AngloIndians, a small yet significant community, is an integral part of the rich #IndianDiversity. Their contributions to school eduⁿ deserve acknowledgement.

Gulshan hai tumhare bhee dum se, Hindustan humsabka. — Vishal Jaiswal (@vishal_CBD) December 8, 2023

Another user wrote,

“Zoya has so wonderfully transported this story to an Indian landscape .#TheArchies”

Zoya has so wonderfully transported this story to an Indian landscape .#TheArchies — Raju (@raju__001) December 9, 2023

Praising the originality of The Archies, a user wrote,

“What I love most about #TheArchies is that is stays true to its original simplicity.”

What I love most about #TheArchies is that is stays true to its original simplicity. — Harsh Singh 𝕏 (@im_hvsingh) December 9, 2023

The movie emits a sense of warmth and sweetness, reminiscent of a comforting cup of hot chocolate. It’s an excellent choice for winter viewing during the festive season. As Christmas and New Year approach, a sense of joy fills the air. “The Archies” offers a refreshing departure from the often intense and violent crime movies and series. Following Archie and his lively gang from the class of 1964 proves to be a delightful experience. Their vibrant and cheerful personalities are infectious, ensuring an enjoyable time. Even if you’re unfamiliar with “The Archie” or its characters, there’s no need to worry. You can still appreciate and savor this Zoya Akhtar-directed film.