Netizens hail Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar! Says, “Heeramandi on Netflix is Indian Game of Thrones!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made an entry into the OTT world with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The 8 episodic series has started to spread its magic in the minds of the audience. Worth standing in the league of internationally acclaimed series like Game Of Thrones, The Crown, Bridgerton, Breaking Bad, and others, SLB, with his magic has arrived with the best series of the year for the global audience. Well, the audience seemed to be immensely impressed by the show as they couldn’t stop raving about different aspects and flooding the social media universe with their praising comments.

The internet universe has been taken over by SLB’s Heeramandi. Netizens are praising the show as one of the best series ever watched. From breathtaking visuals to captivating storytelling, every frame is a testament to SLB’s genius. Here’s how the netizens are praising the show.

#Heeramandi on Netflix is Indian Game of Thrones! Multiple plots, characters and storylines culminating at one point. #SanjayLeelaBhansali has cooked a delicious treat for eyes by such grandeur sets. — Aakanksha Uday (@aakanksha_uday) May 2, 2024

#Heeramandi One of the best series I've ever watched. It's a masterpiece. Amazing scripts of this series done by #SanjayLeelaBhansali . One more thing of Heeramandi is songs are heart touching. I love it❤️.#HeeraMandiOnNetflix ❤️😊 https://t.co/8czaF00kMe — DreamySoul (@Dreamydivine_) May 1, 2024

Bhansali has crafted magic, damn good #HeeraMandiOnNetflix mind-blowing art choreography acting dialogue delivery, what a treat to watch another masterstroke by legend #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aditiraohydari @Sonakshi @RichaChadha pic.twitter.com/jtOmYEGmKu — Aaliya Shah (@AaliyaShah1) May 2, 2024

#HeeraMandiOnNetflix is a masterpiece crafted by the maestro himself, #SanjayLeelaBhansali ! From breathtaking visuals to captivating storytelling, every frame is a testament to his genius. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this enchanting world to life! #HeeramandiReview — Akansha Tiwari (@Aakansha987) May 2, 2024

#HeeraMandiOnNetflix another classic piece of cinema from none other than #SanjayLeelaBhansali

A must watch #Netflix — Tahira 🕊️ 🇺🇸 (@Tahireen_Jab) May 2, 2024

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series released across 190 countries on Netflix on 1st May.