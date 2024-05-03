Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made an entry into the OTT world with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The 8 episodic series has started to spread its magic in the minds of the audience. Worth standing in the league of internationally acclaimed series like Game Of Thrones, The Crown, Bridgerton, Breaking Bad, and others, SLB, with his magic has arrived with the best series of the year for the global audience. Well, the audience seemed to be immensely impressed by the show as they couldn’t stop raving about different aspects and flooding the social media universe with their praising comments.

The internet universe has been taken over by SLB’s Heeramandi. Netizens are praising the show as one of the best series ever watched. From breathtaking visuals to captivating storytelling, every frame is a testament to SLB’s genius. Here’s how the netizens are praising the show.

 

 

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series released across 190 countries on Netflix on 1st May.