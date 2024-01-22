New poster out! Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is just 3 days away from its release! Releasing on 25th January 2024!

The anticipation for the release of Siddharth Anand’s upcoming movie “Fighter” is reaching an all-time high. The trailer and songs like “Sher Khul Gaye”, “Ishq Jaisa Kuch”, and “Heer Aasmani” have set the perfect tone for the film, leaving the audience immersed in the spirit of the movie. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience engaged, and with just three days left for the release, they have shared a new poster to keep the excitement alive.

“Fighter” is coming to the big screens as one of the largest aerial action dramas for audiences to witness on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. With just three days left until the release, the makers have shared an intriguing poster on their social media platforms. They further jotted down the caption –

"Fly. Fight. Protect. जय हि न्द!

#Fighter Forever

#FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D."

It seems like the fever of the movie “Fighter” is catching on. Hrithik Roshan, along with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, recently attended the DAV United festival in Mumbai to thank the students for supporting the #ThankYouFighter campaign. As part of the campaign, the team collected 250,000 handwritten letters of appreciation from the students. Today, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor will be visiting the Air Force Station in Pune to hand over these letters to the Indian Air Force officers.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.