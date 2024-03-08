On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces the first song from ‘Heeramandi’, titled ‘Sakal ban’ under his music label ”Bhansali Music’! Releasing tomorrow!

It was just yesterday, that the visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched his own music label ‘Bhansali Music’ and now, he has made a massive announcement on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The first song from his upcoming first web show ‘Heeramandi, titled ‘Sakal ban’ will be launched under his newly launched music label ‘Bhansali Music’ tomorrow.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming cinematic endeavor, Heeramandi, promises to be a visual and auditory feast, with music at its heart. Heeramandi’s music encapsulates a melody for every mood, adding layers of magic to the cinematic experience. With the announcement of bringing the first melody titled ‘Sakal ban’ from the web show, the filmmaker indeed gave yet another reason to the people to relish. With his unparalleled ability to bridge tradition and modernity through melody, his musical genius always inspires cinephiles and music enthusiasts worldwide and the first song from Heeramandi would definitely guarantee the same.

Moreover, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to enthrall audiences once again with his eagerly awaited magnum opus, ‘Heeramandi’. After an impressive teaser launch, The filmmaker kept the fervor of the web show on the rise by launching the first solo posters of the leading ladies Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Through Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression, inviting audiences on a journey where music is not merely an accessory but a soul-stirring force.