PM Modi shows gratitude to Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music For Reviving His Old Garba song!

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Oct,2023 18:30:46
Jackky Bhagnani is a prominent and strategic producer in the world of entertainment. He has made a significant contribution to Indian cinema through his leading production house, Pooja Entertainment, and his music label, Jjust Music. As a young entrepreneur, Jackky has brought in fresh and innovative content to the industry, making him a key player in the entertainment business.

Today, our honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took to Twitter to applaud the release of a song that he had penned down many years ago. The song, titled ‘Garbo,’ is voiced by singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It was released under the banner of Jjust Music, which is a music label founded by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

 

In response to this Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “Thank you, Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your kind words and appreciation for our Garba rendition. We are truly honored by your support. Your words have truly inspired us, and it’s your inspiration that motivated us to create this. #SoulfulGarba”

Jackky Bhagnani is all set to enthrall his fans with the upcoming action-packed movie “Ganapath: A Hero Is Born”. The magnum opus stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan, and is set to release in cinemas on October 20, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

