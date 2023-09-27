Pooja Entertainment Launches the Soundtrack of Akshay Kumar's Much-Awaited Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. After releasing the teaser and upbeat track Jalsa 2.0, the makers recently launched a captivating and spectacular trailer that left fans and audiences raving. While people were still mesmerized by the trailer, the makers surprised fans by releasing the original soundtrack of the film.

The track Jalsa 2.0, sung by Satinder Sartaaj, has become a chartbuster and a trending hit. Now, the makers have released the original single tracks of the movie, which consist of five songs: Jalsa 2.0, Jeetenge, Jeetenge (Reprise), Keemti, and Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai. These songs are sung by Satinder Sartaaj, B. Praak, Arko, Setbin Ben, Vishal Mishra, and Jatinder Singh, respectively. The music is released under Jjust Music label.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue marks the entry of Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust music into the mainstream music world. Songs play an essential role in the film’s journey, and the beautiful soundtrack of Jjust Music is sure to take the audience on a soulful musical journey. Among all the songs in the film, the special thing about “Jeetenge” is that it reunites the duo behind the widely popular track “Teri Mitti” to create another soul-stirring track that is sure to move you.

The movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri. There are no spelling, grammar, or punctuation errors in the original text.

The film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, features music from Jjust Music. The movie promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that not only shook the nation but also the world. The rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, showed relentless dedication which will be portrayed in the movie. The film is set to release on October 6th, 2023, and is expected to offer audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.