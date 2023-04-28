ADVERTISEMENT
Pop Culture Icon Ranveer Singh Joins Anya Taylor Joy, Blake Lively, and Michael B Jordan as Friend of the House at Tiffany & Co.'s Event in New York

Ranveer Singh Was the Only Indian Actor to Attend Tiffany & Co. Event

Author: IWMBuzz
28 Apr,2023 21:21:05
Indian pop culture icon, Ranveer Singh, made history as he attended the grand opening of Tiffany & Co.’s landmark store in New York. Singh was the only Indian actor on the guest list, standing alongside some of the most renowned global personalities like Anya Taylor Joy, Blake Lively, Florance Pugh, Zoey Kravitz and Michael B Jordan as the Friend of the House.

Singh’s love for diamonds and maximalist fashion choices made him the perfect fit for the iconic jewellery brand. Tiffany & Co.’s exquisite collection of high jewellery aligned perfectly with Singh’s style statement, making the association a natural fit.

Singh is India’s most valuable celebrity with a brand value of USD 181.7 million, and he has more than 47 brand associations. He has graced high-profile global events such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, NBA, and many other significant gatherings.

The grand opening of Tiffany & Co.’s Landmark store was a star-studded event, with Singh representing India and making history with the iconic brand. This partnership between Tiffany & Co. and Ranveer Singh was a perfect blend of luxury, innovation, and creativity, and great things were expected from this association.

