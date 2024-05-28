Pushpa 2: The Rule’s first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ featuring Allu Arjun hits a gigantic 100 million+ views across 6 Languages

The fever of Pushpa 2: The Rule is constantly creating examples of success. While the teaser arrived like a thunderstorm, its first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ became a sensation upon release, making the audience go crazy over the new avatar of Allu Arjun as PushpaRaj. The first single has been garnering tremendous love and has surpassed a milestone by achieving a gigantic 100 million+ views across six languages on YouTube with 2.26 million+ likes.

The makers shared this milestone on their social media with an amazing poster. They wrote the caption:

“#PushpaPushpa – people certified 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 ❤️‍🔥

#Pushpa2FirstSingle hits a gigantic 𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙊𝙉+ 𝙑𝙄𝙀𝙒𝙎 across 6 Languages on YouTube with 𝟮.𝟮𝟲 𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙊𝙉+ 𝙇𝙄𝙆𝙀𝙎 🔥🔥

https://x.com/pushpamovie/status/1795373723316261135?s=46

🎶 bit.ly/PushpaPushpa

#Pushpa2SecondSingle will be double the treat. Wait for tomorrow 💥💥

A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical 🎵

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

https://x.com/pushpamovie/status/1795373723316261135?s=46&t=JPivaNx0oFdQk9ORX88dBw

The second single, ‘The Couple Song,’ from Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for release tomorrow at 11:07 AM, and its surly going to be double treat. The song will be sung by the melody queen, Shreya Ghoshal, in six different languages.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high among the audience.