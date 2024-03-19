Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ registered a blockbuster weekend! Collects a total 10.79 Cr.!

From the house of the much-loved couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ seems to have started its box office journey on a high note. The film has brought an interesting story and has won the hearts of the masses, as evident by its box office success. The movie has registered a blockbuster weekend with a whopping collection of 10.79 Cr.

From the house of the much-loved couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ seems to have started its box office journey on a high note. The film has brought an interesting story and has won the hearts of the masses, as evident by its box office success. The movie has registered a blockbuster weekend with a whopping collection of 10.79 Cr.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, a famous couple, recently appeared at the premiere of their latest production, ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri,’ under their production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The event was graced by Punjabi star Gippy Grewal, who is also the lead actor in the film.

‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ is indeed a film to mark, as it was produced by the people’s couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, under their production, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film released on the big screens on 15th March 2024.