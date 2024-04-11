Relishing 10 Years of Nitesh Tiwari-Directed ‘Bhootnath Returns’

Nitesh Tiwari is one of the most talented and perceptive directors in Indian cinema. He has earned the title of “hit filmmaker of Indian cinema” with his consistent storytelling and successful movies. While his films have been well-received across genres, “Bhootnath Returns” stands out as a noteworthy addition to his impressive filmography.

The supernatural comedy film was released in 2014 and has successfully completed its first year of release. With this film, Nitesh Tiwari demonstrated his expertise in filmmaking across all genres, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished directors in Indian cinema. Besides directing, he also wrote the film’s script and delivered a perfect balance of a noble message and entertainment.

The Election Commission Of India requested tax-free status for the movie “Bhootnath Returns”. As a result, the UP government declared the film tax-free on April 30th. The reason for the tax-free status was due to the social message and impact the film had on audiences, as well as to spread awareness about the importance of voting rights.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Parth Bhalerao in the lead roles, with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in extended cameos, ‘Bhootnath Returns’ is a film that bears the signature of Nitesh Tiwari. This movie is a sequel to the 2008 film ‘Bhootnath’, and it delivers a powerful political satire message that touches the heart. The film grossed 150 crores at the Indian Box Office, firmly establishing Nitesh as a reliable director.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nitesh Tiwari is working on an exciting project, the details of which will be revealed very soon.