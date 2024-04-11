Salman Khan, a superstar with a golden heart, announced title of his 2025 EID release ‘Sikandar’ and congratulated films in theater this EID

The festival of Eid and Salman Khan’s films have become synonymous with each other. Every year, the beloved superstar treats his fans with the release of a new film on Eid. However, this year, his fans were disappointed as there was no new release. But Salman Khan wouldn’t disappoint his fans on Eid. He announced the title of his next film, ‘Sikandar’, which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Despite this, the superstar also wished success to the other two films that were released on Eid, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Maidaan’.

Salman Khan is the only superstar who is wishing success to two recently released films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Maidaan’. At the same time, he has also made a grand announcement of his upcoming film titled ‘Sikandar’. This speaks volumes about Salman Khan’s kind-heartedness as he supports other films even while promoting his own. It is evident that he is a superstar with a golden heart.

Coming in and as ‘Sikandar’, the superstar has stamped a blockbuster for Eid 2025, joining hands with the two mega forces of the industry, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director A.R. Murugadoss.

The announcement of Salman Khan’s next film, titled ‘Sikandar’, has come as a treat for his fans on the special occasion of Eid. This has sparked excitement for Eid 2025 as Salman Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and director A.R. Murugadoss are coming together to create a blockbuster film that will undoubtedly surpass all expectations in terms of success.