Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Five Chartbusters that Made the Nation Groove

Salman Khan looks good with all the actresses he has worked with, but his pairing with Katrina Kaif has always been adored by fans and audiences alike. Their chemistry holds a special magic that the audience can’t seem to get over. While they have acted in several films together, they are all set to cast their spell once again in the upcoming Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3. In this article, we will take a trip down memory lane and revisit five chartbuster songs featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif that continue to make the audience groove to them.

1) Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s latest foot-tapping track “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam” from the upcoming movie Tiger 3 has been highly appreciated by the audiences. Their dance performances and looks have set the bar high for the song. The hookstep of the song is absolutely catchy, and it is expected to gain more popularity in the coming days. The audiences are going gaga over the song and cannot stop praising Salman and Katrina’s chemistry on the screen.

2) Swag Se Swagat

Swag Se Swagat is a song from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai that continues to make the audience groove even after six years since its release. This song is the perfect party anthem, with the dance performance by Salman and Katrina being the biggest highlight. The song was shot in Greece and has become an absolute banger that still rules playlists and dance tracks today.

3) Mashallah

Mashallah, a song from the movie Ek Tha Tiger, has become a fan-favorite over the years. The Arabic melody and the mesmerizing dance performance by Salman and Katrina still captivate the audience, even after 11 years of its release.

4) Bodyguard Title Track

The title track “Bodyguard” from the Salman Khan-starrer film is an unforgettable hit. This song became a sensation for several reasons, but the prime reason was the unique dance steps performed by Salman and Katrina. Their moves were so captivating that the entire nation was prompted to put on their dancing shoes.

5) Aithey Aa

One of the most lively and celebratory tracks from Salman Khan and Prabhas is Aithey Aa from Bharat. The song has a catchy tune and peppy beats, but the biggest highlight is the adorable chemistry between Salman and Katrina Kaif.