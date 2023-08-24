Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 7th iconic win with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at 69th National Films Awards 2023 is a historical moment in Indian cinema!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave the nation a prolific cinema with Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022 that went on to conquer the world with its magnificent success. While the film created records in the post-pandemic era, it also swept major awards under its umbrella. As much as it’s a special film for the masses, it has added an extra star in the hat of Sanjay Leela Bhansali as it made the filmmaker win the National award for the 7th with his magnificent win for Best Editing and Best Screenplay at the 69th National Films Awards 2023.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has won the National Award in 5 major categories and took home the award for Best Editing to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Moreover, the film also took home an award for Best Screenplay (Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha) and an award for Best Dialogue ( Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia) and for Best Makeup to Preetisheel Singh D’souza.

With this, the filmmaker becomes the 7 time National award winner. Previously, Sanjay Leela Bhansali won National awards in 2002 for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment (Devdas), in 2005 for Best Feature Film in Hindi (Black), in 2014 for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment (Mary Kom), in 2015 for Best Director, Bajirao Mastani, in 2018 for Best Music Director (Padmaavat) and now in 2023 for Best Screenplay and Best Editor (Gangubai Kathiawadi).

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi paved its journey through a lot of hurdles but successfully emerged as a national and global blockbuster. The film also ruled the box office windows with its massive collection of ₹153.69 Cr. at the domestic box office and ₹209.77 Cr. globally.