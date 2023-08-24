Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big at the 69th National Films Awards 2023! Takes home awards in 5 major categories!

The year 2022 saw the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie not only achieved great success at the box office, setting records in the post-pandemic era, but also won several major awards. Its winning streak continues at the 69th National Films Awards 2023, with the movie taking home awards in five categories: Best Actress, Best Editing, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, and Best Make-up.

The 69th National Films Awards 2023 saw Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi emerge as a big winner, having won the National Award in 5 major categories. Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself won the Best Editing award, while Alia Bhatt was recognized as Best Actress for her role in the movie. Additionally, the film was awarded for its Best Screenplay, which was co-written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha, and Best Dialogue, which was a collaboration between Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia.

The movie Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced many challenges but ultimately became a huge success both nationally and globally. It also dominated the box office, earning a whopping ₹153.69 Crores in India and ₹209.77 Crores worldwide.