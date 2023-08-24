ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big at the 69th National Films Awards 2023! Takes home awards in 5 major categories!

The film Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has won multiple awards at the 69th National Film Awards in 2023. It has received recognition in five significant categories.

Author: IWMBuzz
24 Aug,2023 19:31:01
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big at the 69th National Films Awards 2023! Takes home awards in 5 major categories! 845482

The year 2022 saw the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie not only achieved great success at the box office, setting records in the post-pandemic era, but also won several major awards. Its winning streak continues at the 69th National Films Awards 2023, with the movie taking home awards in five categories: Best Actress, Best Editing, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, and Best Make-up.

The 69th National Films Awards 2023 saw Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi emerge as a big winner, having won the National Award in 5 major categories. Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself won the Best Editing award, while Alia Bhatt was recognized as Best Actress for her role in the movie. Additionally, the film was awarded for its Best Screenplay, which was co-written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha, and Best Dialogue, which was a collaboration between Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia.

The movie Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced many challenges but ultimately became a huge success both nationally and globally. It also dominated the box office, earning a whopping ₹153.69 Crores in India and ₹209.77 Crores worldwide.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ameesha Patel reflects on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘retirement’ advice post Gadar’s success, read 844948
Ameesha Patel reflects on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘retirement’ advice post Gadar’s success, read
Khamoshi: The Musical, Bhansali’s Film That He Would Love To Remake 841687
Khamoshi: The Musical, Bhansali’s Film That He Would Love To Remake
Nitin Chandrakant Desai The Artiste Par Excellence Of Art Direction 839923
Nitin Chandrakant Desai The Artiste Par Excellence Of Art Direction
Ranveer Singh Gets A Birthday Gift From Sanjay Leela Bhansali 826461
Ranveer Singh Gets A Birthday Gift From Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Salman Khan Says “Inshallah” To Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Find Out 823508
Salman Khan Says “Inshallah” To Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Find Out
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra will be the biggest musical film India has ever seen! 822552
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra will be the biggest musical film India has ever seen!
Latest Stories
Jai Hind: Siddharth Nigam Expresses Immense Pride For Big Achievement By ISRO 845417
Jai Hind: Siddharth Nigam Expresses Immense Pride For Big Achievement By ISRO
69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon get crowned as ‘Best Actress’, Sardar Udham bags ‘Best film’, Allu Arjun gets ‘Best Actor’ honour 845479
69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon get crowned as ‘Best Actress’, Sardar Udham bags ‘Best film’, Allu Arjun gets ‘Best Actor’ honour
Shruti Haasan drops BTS as she kicks off dubbing for Salaar, check out 845473
Shruti Haasan drops BTS as she kicks off dubbing for Salaar, check out
India’s new age Horror Cinema makes it BIG! 845470
India’s new age Horror Cinema makes it BIG!
Rani Chatterjee Personifies 'North Indian' Vibes In Chundari Chap Saree 845380
Rani Chatterjee Personifies ‘North Indian’ Vibes In Chundari Chap Saree
Chess WC Final 2023: Carlsen triumphs, Praggnanandhaa takes ₹66 Lakh as runner-up 845459
Chess WC Final 2023: Carlsen triumphs, Praggnanandhaa takes ₹66 Lakh as runner-up
Read Latest News