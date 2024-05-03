Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is creating examples of success! Trending at #1 in India, #4 in UK and #7 in US on Netflix!

The world witnessed the biggest OTT debut as the visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped into the digital arena with his much-awaited Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Started streaming on 1st May, the 8-episode series is emerging as the next big phenomenon for the global audience. The filmmaker has truly created a show worthy of standing in the league of internationally acclaimed shows like Game Of Thrones, Breaking Bad, and Narcos. Since its first day, the show has been constantly captivating audiences and has risen to the top, trending at No. 1 in India, No. 4 in the UK, and No. 7 in the US on Netflix.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series released across 190 countries on Netflix on May 1st.